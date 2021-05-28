Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,103 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

