The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,355.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,370.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $811.21 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,492.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

