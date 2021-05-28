NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 97.87 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.39. The firm has a market cap of £299.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

