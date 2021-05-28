T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

