Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE VVNT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

