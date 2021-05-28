CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.87 or 0.00910703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.73 or 0.09244596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00090799 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

