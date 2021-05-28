COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 26% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $813,204.12 and approximately $97,945.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.87 or 0.00910703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.73 or 0.09244596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00090799 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.