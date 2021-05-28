Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

