Tapmydata (TAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $125,125.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00493759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.13 or 0.01495970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,073,347 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

