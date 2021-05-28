BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

