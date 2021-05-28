ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 6th. This is an increase from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

