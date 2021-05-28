LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.35 Per Share

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LMP opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.54.

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

