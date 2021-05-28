Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$0.31 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
