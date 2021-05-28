Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$0.31 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.