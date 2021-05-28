Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

LOW opened at $193.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.33. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

