Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. iStar has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iStar by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

