Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

