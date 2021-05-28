Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $87.74 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

