Mariner LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

