VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Position Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

