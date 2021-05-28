Mariner LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $1,743,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

