Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $791,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

