Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

