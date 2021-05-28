Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $697,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

