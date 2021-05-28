Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

