Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Centamin stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

