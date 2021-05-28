Mizuho Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.94. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

