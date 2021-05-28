OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZ Minerals stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.