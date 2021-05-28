The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

