Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
