Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

