Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

