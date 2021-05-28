Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of AIR opened at €106.68 ($125.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.25. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

