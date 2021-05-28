Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $3.99 Million Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,082,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWPH. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

