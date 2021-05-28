Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 10,323 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

