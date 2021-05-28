AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 323.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMERCO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $566.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

