Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 419,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $198,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $529,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

