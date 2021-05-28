Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 152,200 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in B2Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

