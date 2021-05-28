Arizona State Retirement System Buys 460 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

