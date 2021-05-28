Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Ingersoll Rand worth $67,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,710,000 after buying an additional 357,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

