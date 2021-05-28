Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 43,455 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $28.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

