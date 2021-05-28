Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,080 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cerner by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 731,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.