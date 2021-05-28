Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $259.93 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.09 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.