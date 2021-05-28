Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,180 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

