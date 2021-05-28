Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

UHS opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

