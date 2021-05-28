Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Textron stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.