Alps Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $243.09 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

