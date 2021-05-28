Boston Partners Sells 665,913 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 665,913 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Navient were worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

