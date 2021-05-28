New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

