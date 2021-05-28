Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zscaler by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Zscaler by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

