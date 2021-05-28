Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $408.00

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $380.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

