Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $55,473.66 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Martin Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

